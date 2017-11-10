Today in Wait, What? — Padmavati's Ghoomar makes Shakira and Beyoncé groove

There are mash-ups, and then there are mash-ups. Today's topic belongs to the latter category. Unless you've been living the hermit life hiding under a rock, you must've heard of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's always-in-the-news magnum opus Padmavati.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, this grand affair is all set to hit the theater screens on 1 December. Every second day we hear some new update on the film and its upcoming release. Someday someone says this, and then the other day someone says that. All in all, people just can't stop talking about the movie, whether for good reasons or bad.

Amidst all this, someone decided to have some innocent fun. In line with the (brilliant) Bollywood mash-ups on English songs that we've seen before comes a brand new mash-up — and this one had us ROFL-ing all the way to Christmas.

'Ghoomar', the singular song that has been released from Padmavati. till date sees a very heavily clad Deepika Padukone as she performs in the middle of a palace courtyard with perfectly syncronised back-up dancers and a couple of flaming diyas (candle-like ornaments) in her hand, all the while doing elaborate steps. In a never seen before mash-up, 'Ghoomar's soundtrack sung in Shreya Ghoshal's melodious voice has been superimposed on the video of Shakira and Beyoncé's smash hit collaboration 'Beautiful Liar'. The two women are seen seductively gyrating to classical Rajasthani folk music beats and we couldn't stop laughing at the absurdity of it all.

Belly dancing and shimmies fit right into the traditional-sounding audio of 'Ghoomar' and it seemed like the song was actually picturised on the two divas in the first place. The lightening and thunder sequence from the 'Beautiful Liar' video fit right into the theatrics that one would expect from a Sanjay Leela Bhansali period war-film and if we hadn't seen the original Deepika toting 'Ghoomar' video on every single Youtube video and website's ad column we could've been fooled into thinking Shakira and Beyoncé's rendition was the original.

Here's the video in question

Can't breathe right? Because same.

Bonus tracks to make your day better