Today in Wait, What: John Abraham's famed Dostana scene being used to promote a gay cruise

John Abraham has made it in life and he probably doesn't know it.

His stardom has reached levels even he would not have imagined. Now, we all remember a brawny John from Dostana, rocking those yellow trunks which was basically the most iconic Bollywood movie scene of 2008. Scenes like those are rare, because it's difficult to keep them classy and not become a Tusshar Kapoor in Kya Super Kool Hain Hum. But who knew that *that* particular scene would have such immense recall value? That too in some other part of the world?

In case you haven't come out of your cave yet, a photo of John, in which he's sporting them yellow shorts is being used to advertise a gay cruise in Mexico. We do not know how we feel about this, but Bollywood is definitely a bigger global influencer than we think it is.

Super curious if John Abraham knows they are using his image to promote gay cruises in Mexico. #Dostana pic.twitter.com/swURiDX793 — Nia Levy King (@ArtActivistNia) December 24, 2017

The poster promises everything from "sexy lotion" to a "sexy crew" complete with and an "exotic lunch", "exotic enough to make "gays go wild". We'd like to know what John thinks of this move. Excellent product placement or one of those Mahira-Khan-drinking-chocolate-shake-in-Pakistan things?

