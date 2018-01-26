You are here:

Today in wait, what? In Vanity Fair cover, Oprah Winfrey has three hands, Reese Witherspoon has three legs

FP Staff

Jan,26 2018 16:40 46 IST

In what is one of the biggest photoshop fails of recent times, Vanity Fair magazine recently gave Oprah Winfrey three hands and Reese Witherspoon three legs in their story "The 2018 Vanity Fair Hollywood Portfolio: 12 Extraordinary Stars, One Momentous Year".

The photos surfaced online and it is safe to say, the internet lost its sh*t. So much so that both Witherspoon and Winfrey actually took to Twitter to acknowledge the goof-up and went one step ahead by poking fun at the magazine and themselves.

Here are the pictures for your reference

Oprah Winfrey's photoshop fail. Image from Twitter/@ScottGustin

Oprah Winfrey's photoshop fail. Image from Twitter/@ScottGustin

Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman and Tom Hanks in a Vanity Fair photograph. Image by Vanity Fair.

Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman and Tom Hanks in a Vanity Fair photograph. Image by Vanity Fair.

Here are Witherspoon and Winfrey's tweets

Twitter went on to lose its collective calm. Here's a compilation of some of the funniest tweets on the interwebz

The story was a feature on 12 celebrities, namely Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Zendaya, Harrison Ford, Tom Hanks, Michael B Jordan, Robert De Niro and Michael Shannon.

Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 16:40 PM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 16:40 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Oprah Winfrey #Photoshop #Reese Witherspoon #Tom Hanks #trending #Twitter

also see

Oprah Winfrey on her speculated presidential campaign: It doesn't interest me; I don't have the DNA for it

Oprah Winfrey on her speculated presidential campaign: It doesn't interest me; I don't have the DNA for it

Reese Witherspoon to produce a new comedy show for Apple starring Kristen Wiig

Reese Witherspoon to produce a new comedy show for Apple starring Kristen Wiig

Tom Hanks says he'd love to star in a James Bond movie, but hasn't been approached for a role

Tom Hanks says he'd love to star in a James Bond movie, but hasn't been approached for a role