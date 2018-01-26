You are here:

Today in wait, what? In Vanity Fair cover, Oprah Winfrey has three hands, Reese Witherspoon has three legs

In what is one of the biggest photoshop fails of recent times, Vanity Fair magazine recently gave Oprah Winfrey three hands and Reese Witherspoon three legs in their story "The 2018 Vanity Fair Hollywood Portfolio: 12 Extraordinary Stars, One Momentous Year".

The photos surfaced online and it is safe to say, the internet lost its sh*t. So much so that both Witherspoon and Winfrey actually took to Twitter to acknowledge the goof-up and went one step ahead by poking fun at the magazine and themselves.

Here are the pictures for your reference

Here are Witherspoon and Winfrey's tweets

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

Twitter went on to lose its collective calm. Here's a compilation of some of the funniest tweets on the interwebz

She’d better be a great hugger, with that extra arm — Isaac Cates (@DrIsaacCates) January 26, 2018

Yet another example of Hollywood setting unrealistic standards of beauty for the rest of us. — Ben Zelevansky (@BenZelevansky) January 25, 2018

I have a feeling Vanity Fair May just have a photo editor position open😜 Glad to see the lovely @RWitherspoon and @Oprah playing along. I’d gladly shake any of Oprah’s 3 hands and no way would I ever bet against Reese in a 3-legged race! pic.twitter.com/ei4PupiSr1 — 🙂Harry's Smile🙂 (@HESMakesMeSmile) January 26, 2018

Shit, vanity fair, there's 'maybe, maybe not' fuck ups sure but Oprah's surely not meant to be helping bump the global limb averages — Pooka (@pangopup) January 26, 2018

Begs the question 3 legs vs. 3 hands? What would you pick? — 🍸🍸 BobbysWorld 🍸🍸 (@BobbyHome) January 26, 2018

Oprah having 3 hands is the most reasonable thing I've heard all day. pic.twitter.com/D8X7MGtFGh — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) January 25, 2018

Maybe there are logical explanations for the 3 legs/3 hands, or maybe meeting Oprah just causes a glitch in the matrix. pic.twitter.com/j6XJj5qkfX — Unstable Genius (@negli_gentleman) January 26, 2018

That time when Vanity Fair gave Oprah 3 hands. 🙈 — Kushaii. (@KushWush) January 26, 2018

2010: We all know you Photoshop those magazine photos... 2018: Oh my God! Oprah has 3 hands! — Sean O'Rourke (@MagicMuppet) January 26, 2018

Oprah has 3 hands and Reese Witherspoon has 3 legs.. damn Vanity Fair really be exposing people now smh pic.twitter.com/C9NZUjjZJY — anne® (@furiosah) January 25, 2018

Oprah’s got 3 hands, Reese Witherspoon has 3 legs and I’ve just dropped a mug of tea down myself. #HappyFriday — Lauren McKenna (@laurenjmckenna) January 26, 2018

This picture of Oprah with 3 hands haunts me severely. It is clearly a power move by her, demonstrating that she can alter form at will to overcome any challenges. pic.twitter.com/wWlFfDdmB9 — John (@JohnTheJahn) January 25, 2018

I can't get over how terrible the photoshop job is for the Vanity Fair photos. YOU HAD ONE JOB. Now Oprah has 3 hands and Reese has 3 legs. — Nan (@amanda_nan) January 25, 2018

That’s crazy! Obviously Oprah has 3 hands or even more not pictured. This is probably how she is able to get so much done too. — Mustachio (@Mustachio441) January 25, 2018

The story was a feature on 12 celebrities, namely Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Zendaya, Harrison Ford, Tom Hanks, Michael B Jordan, Robert De Niro and Michael Shannon.

Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 16:40 PM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 16:40 PM