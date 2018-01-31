Zara adds $90 'lungi' skirt to their catalogue, but why stop there? Here's patiala salwar trousers, angavastram silk stole

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat has caused massive unrest in India — ranging from protests to violence. A 6.1 magnitude earthquake just hit Delhi-NCR. A Super Blue Blood Moon will be visible tonight for the first time since 1866.

But in other news — fashion retail giant Zara has just added a lungi-inspired skirt to their catalogue which they are selling for the modest price of £69.99, $89.90 and Rs 4,990.00 on their website across different regions.

Called the 'Check Mini Skirt', this garment is described as a 'flowing skirt with draped detail in the front. Front slit detail at the hem. Zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam'.

Apart from facing backlash from the Asian Tweeple accusing Zara of cultural appropriation, this outfit has raised the hackles of several others who can't stop themselves from pointing out how this heat-appropriate staple for men in several Asian countries is actually available in said Asian countries for as little as £3 or $5 (approximately).

Inspired by Zara (usually the other way round, innit?), we at Firstpost took the liberty of creating a new catalogue for the high-end fashion goliath, featuring other traditional Indian garments and their fancy Zara-esque descriptions.

Silk Stole

Price: $61.9, £43.7 or Rs 3,943

Description: Pastel coloured pure silk stole with gold detailing on the borders. Can be used to accessorise neutral coloured outfit.

(Inspired by the Hindu Angavastram, but shhh, that's a secret)

Voluminous Trouser

Price: $72, £50.3 or Rs 4,582

Description: Voluminous trouser pants with flowing detailed pleats. Long string to make waistband adjustable. 23 shades available.

(Inspired by the Punjabi Patiala Salwar, but we never told you that)

Faux-Fur Hat

Price: $44, £31.1 or Rs 2,800

Description: Elaborate headpiece made of faux fur in the form of chic dreadlocks. Very warm — perfect for cold regions.

(Inspired by Arunanchal Pradesh's traditional yak-hair Gurdam, but what's that anyway?)

Unisex Frock Coat

Price: $110, £78 or Rs 7,000.00

Description: Midi length unisex frock-coat. Zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam. Cinched at the waist with detailed borders.

(Inspired by the Gujarati — G-U-J-J-U, sorry our K3G is showing — Kediyu, but we had it first okay?)

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 16:45 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 16:52 PM