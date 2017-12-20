TJ Miller from HBO hit Silicon Valley is the latest Hollywood star to be accused of sexual assault

Writer and stand-up comedian TJ Miller, famous for portraying Erlich Bachman on the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley, has been accused of sexually assaulting a classmate while he was a student at George Washington University. The incident allegedly occurred back in 2001 when Sarah (name changed), the victim who prefers to remain anonymous, was involved in a consensual relationship with the future star. The two were together in the same George Washington comedy troupe called receSs. “I felt relatively safe with T.J. at the time,” Sarah said in a report published by The Daily Beast.

Sarah came forward with gruesome and disturbing details about the alleged deeds by TJ Miller. According to Sarah, Miller shook her violently and punched her in the mouth during sex, causing a fractured tooth and a bloody lip. She was drunk that night and claimed to not remember the incident in its entirety, but says that the memory of the violence is clear. When she confronted Miller the next morning, he said that she had fallen down while drunk.

Despite this, Sarah continued to see Miller. She claims to be in denial about the incident back then and says, “I couldn’t bring myself to believe this had happened... It was me not wanting it to be true.” In a separate alleged incident at a college party, Miller choked Sarah so tightly that her housemates had to knock on her door to ask if she was all right. After her friends left, she says Miller continued to sexually assault her by anally penetrating her without her consent, both with his penis and a beer bottle. "He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” said Sarah.