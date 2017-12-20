TJ Miller from HBO hit Silicon Valley is the latest Hollywood star to be accused of sexual assault
Writer and stand-up comedian TJ Miller, famous for portraying Erlich Bachman on the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley, has been accused of sexually assaulting a classmate while he was a student at George Washington University. The incident allegedly occurred back in 2001 when Sarah (name changed), the victim who prefers to remain anonymous, was involved in a consensual relationship with the future star. The two were together in the same George Washington comedy troupe called receSs. “I felt relatively safe with T.J. at the time,” Sarah said in a report published by The Daily Beast.
Sarah came forward with gruesome and disturbing details about the alleged deeds by TJ Miller. According to Sarah, Miller shook her violently and punched her in the mouth during sex, causing a fractured tooth and a bloody lip. She was drunk that night and claimed to not remember the incident in its entirety, but says that the memory of the violence is clear. When she confronted Miller the next morning, he said that she had fallen down while drunk.
Despite this, Sarah continued to see Miller. She claims to be in denial about the incident back then and says, “I couldn’t bring myself to believe this had happened... It was me not wanting it to be true.” In a separate alleged incident at a college party, Miller choked Sarah so tightly that her housemates had to knock on her door to ask if she was all right. After her friends left, she says Miller continued to sexually assault her by anally penetrating her without her consent, both with his penis and a beer bottle. "He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” said Sarah.
After the Daily Beast report was published, comedian Lauren Ashley Bishop tweeted about an alleged confrontation she had with Miller, and said that Miller "threatened to destroy" her career.
TJ called the night before my restraining order hearing with my abusive stalking ex who was his buddy. he threatened to destroy my career if i went through with it. i won the restraining order anyway. i know this girl. believe her. https://t.co/1GkoNAQIGi
— lauren ashley bishop (@sbellelauren) December 19, 2017
Sarah decided to speak up after seeing the #MeToo movement which followed high-profile Hollywood sexual assault scandals.
In a series of tweets, adult film star Dana DeArmond also accused TJ Miller and Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts of sexual harassment.
I was harassed by both Tj Miller and the director Jordan Vogt-Roberts shooting for Comedy Central’s Mash Up. I’ve been saying Tj was an asshole for years. So there you go.
— Dana DeArmond (@danadearmond) December 19, 2017
TJ Miller has strongly denied the accusations in a joint statement with his wife, Kate Gorney, on Instagram. They claim that Sarah “was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior” and alleged that she was fixated on their relationship. “We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, but also on the real facts of the matter,” reads the statement.
Kate & T.J. Miller’s statement: We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus “I’m going to destroy them” & “I’m going to ruin him.” We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, but also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced). We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators. We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda. We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real. We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives. - Kate & T.J. Miller