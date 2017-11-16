You are here:

Titanic's re-mastered version to be screened in select theaters nationwide from 1 December

Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, Titanic is sailing back into theaters for one week.

Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting 1 December. Cameron says it is the best-looking version of Titanic ever released.

Cameron’s Titanic grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director.

Tickets will go on sale from 15 November.