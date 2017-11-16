You are here:

Titanic's re-mastered version to be screened in select theaters nationwide from 1 December

AP

Nov,16 2017 09:00 46 IST

Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, Titanic is sailing back into theaters for one week.

titanic_list

Still from Titanic. Image from FP.

Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting 1 December. Cameron says it is the best-looking version of Titanic ever released.

Cameron’s Titanic grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director.

Tickets will go on sale from 15 November.

tags: #Hollywood #James Cameron #Kate Winslet #Leonardo DiCaprio #Titanic

also see

Hollywood Film Awards: Kate Winslet, Angelina Jolie, Jake Gyllenhaal win big

Hollywood Film Awards: Kate Winslet, Angelina Jolie, Jake Gyllenhaal win big

Anushka Shetty as Bhagmati; Deepika Padukone's Bollywood bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Anushka Shetty as Bhagmati; Deepika Padukone's Bollywood bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Wonder Wheel: Kate Winslet, Woody Allen attend special screening in New York

Wonder Wheel: Kate Winslet, Woody Allen attend special screening in New York