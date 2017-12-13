You are here:

Titanic, The Goonies, Die Hard among 25 movies added to National Film Registry

Dec,13 2017 17:35 45 IST

New York: A band of misfits known as the Goonies, a sinking ship, some baseball ghosts and the unrelenting New York cop are being added to the prestigious National Film Registry.

The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday that the films The Goonies, Titanic, Field of Dreams and Die Hard are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year.

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Kate Winslet in a scene from Titanic. The film is among the 25 movies being added to the prestigious National Film Registry. (Paramount Pictures via AP)

The library selects movies for preservation because of their cultural, historic or artistic importance.

This year's slate includes the 1987 musical biopic La Bamba, Superman from 1978, the 2000 thriller Memento and 1941's animated Dumbo.

This year's picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 725. Last year, "The Breakfast Club," ''The Princess Bride" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" and "Thelma & Louise" were picked.

