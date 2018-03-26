Tintin is not dead, says Steven Spielberg confirming news of sequel; Peter Jackson may direct the film

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has revealed that Tintin 2 is still in works, but will not release any time soon.

The 71-year-old filmmaker helmed the first installment The Adventures of Tintin in 2011. Peter Jackson was to take on directorial duties for an upcoming sequel.

However, since the first animated movie came out in, news of the sequel had been quiet but now Spielberg has confirmed that Jackson "has to do the second part".

"Peter Jackson has to do the second part. Normally, if all goes well, he will soon start working on the script. As is takes two years of animation work on the film, for you, I would not expect to see it for about three years. But Peter will stick to it. Tintin is not dead!" Spielberg said in an interview with French magazine Premiere.

Adventures of Tintin comics, created by cartoonist Georges Remi in 1929, are some of the most popular stories in comic book history and follow one of the most beloved comic book characters Tintin.

Published Date: Mar 26, 2018 18:23 PM | Updated Date: Mar 26, 2018 18:23 PM