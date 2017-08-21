Tina Fey eats cake on Saturday Night Live; her 'sheetcaking' movement has Twitter divided

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffAug, 21 2017 15:11:05 IST

Amercian actress-comedian Tina Fey, who is known for her politically charged content, launched a movement called 'sheetcaking' on SNL's Weekend Update. The campaign comes as a response to the violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Tina Fey. Image from Twitter.

As per The Washington Post, some people are not pleased with her commentary, deeming it as "racially insensitive". But here's a response to that: Maybe, Fey is a comedian and making jokes is a part of her job?

Fey is an alum of the University of Virginia and wore her alma mater's sweatshirt to the show. In her signature tongue-in-cheek style, she urged march participants to rather order a cake with the American flag on it from a local business and do the needful — eat it.

Host Colin could not hide his apprehensions about Fey's crusade and asked her how it was going to be of any use, whatsoever. The comedienne then explained that while there is a bunch of privileged white men raising slogans about reclaiming their country, there is also another group that wants to tell them that they first stole the country from the Native-Americans.

Here's a short clip of Fey gloriously stuffing her mouth with cake while making some acerbic socio-political commentary:

 

 The hashtags #Sheetcaking and #sheetcakemovement were quick to trend on Twitter and there was an evident divide between people who loved the video and people who hated it. Here are a few tweets from both sides:

Sometimes, all you want to do is ask people to chill and take a joke for a joke, but then, you could just eat cake instead.


Published Date: Aug 21, 2017 03:11 pm | Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017 03:11 pm


