Time Out 72: All you need to know about the three-day music festival

The Time Out 72 music festival is going to be kickstarted in India's party state, Goa. A host of national and international musicians have arrived in the state, to deliver an epic concert. The concert gates will open at 10 AM and the event will commence at 12 PM. entry will be given to individuals above the age of 16 years only.

Who's coming

The three-day musical gala will be opened by Jason Derulo today (27 December), followed by Wiz Khalifa on 28 December. Dutch DJ Martin Garrix will close the fest on 29 December. Timmy Trumpet, Don Diablo, Lucky Ali, Zaeden, Nervo, Gurbax and Papon are also among the subliners. With an array of EDM, Bollywood and hip hop artists, Time Out 72 could be a great way to ring in the new year.

Venue

The music fest will be held in Small Vagator, Ozran Beach Road. Vagator is a prime tourist attraction, known for its serene beaches and sunsets.

Tickets

The tickets to Time Out 72 can be bought on bookmyshow.com. Concert-goers can choose from regular and VIP tickets. VVIPs can book a table on the portal, too, after registering themselves. General tickets will get you access to the three-day fest, whereas VIP tickets will fast-track your entry to the concert, with an elevated platform to watch the artists from.