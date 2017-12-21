Tiger Zinda Hai: YRF, MNS reportedly call truce over screens allotted to Marathi films

Yash Raj Films' upcoming venture Tiger Zinda Hai — starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif — is the latest addition to the array of films that have received threats from political parties in India. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati had to bear the brunt to an extreme level as the whole controversy catapulted to a national level, Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai is facing opposition by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

According to a report by Economic Times, Yash Raj Films has now agreed to compromise as per the demands raised by MNS.

It was reported earlier that MNS came out in protest of Tiger Zinda Hai's release as they alleged that YRF had "arm-twisted" multiplex owners to screen the Salman-Katrina starrer for all their shows. It is also to be noted that two Marathi films — Deva and Ek Atrangi — are slated to release at the same time with Tiger Zinda Hai. The business of these Marathi films would have hampered to a great extent, had the multiplex owners complied to the alleged demands of YRF. Hence, they decided to take some help from MNS.

"If Yash Raj Films arm twists multiplex and theatre owners from showing Marathi movies then we would not just stop their movies from being screened but also stop their filmshoots that happen in Mumbai," says Amey Khopkar, Head, MNS film union, as reported by ET.

A sequel to the 2012 Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Angad Bedi and Paresh Rawal. This sequel has beeb helmed by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar. It is slated to release this Christmas on 22 December.