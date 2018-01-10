Tiger Zinda Hai: Story of Katrina Kaif's character could be explored in another sequel, says director

While Tiger Zinda Hai continues its steady run at the box office, speculations about a possible sequel to the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif -starrer are already rife. According to a report by ibtimes.com, director Ali Abbas Zafar expressed his wish to helm a third part, which focus more on Kaif's character Zoya, her backstory, and what she is up to now.

Kaif plays an ISI agent in Ek Tha Tiger and a former agent in Tiger Zinda Hai and might just reprise her role in the sequel to TZH, too. According to the director, producer Aditya Chopra is keen to make a another Tiger film, too. "He always used to tell me 'when I saw the last shot of him walking out of the phone booth with these two kids, and Zoya smiling; I just want to see a story right out of it which moves forward from here,'" he tells the publication.

Therefore, with an idea to begin work on, fans of Khan and Kaif could look forward to another action-heavy, with more of the latter. Meanwhile, the film has minted Rs 311 crores at the box office, becoming one of the biggest Bollywood grossers of all time.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 15:59 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 15:59 PM