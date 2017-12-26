Tiger Zinda Hai, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, MCA box office collection - Salman starrer crosses 150 cr

This Christmas, theatres across the country saw an eclectic mix of films that spanned across genres, languages and stars. While Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif made their presence felt with Tiger Zinda Hai, Nani-Sai Pallavi won hearts with their film MCA. Akhil Akkineni and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Hello has been slow on the uptake, but has been growing over this long weekend.

And then, of course, there is the Star Wars franchise, which has emerged as a global cinematic phenomenon, ensuring the legacy of Lucas continues till the end of time. The recent release Star Wars: The Last Jedi has already minted above $745 million (as of Sunday 24 December) since its release, reports Financial Express.

Hindustan Times, in one of its recent reports says, Tiger Zinda Hai crossed Rs 150 crore mark on Monday since its release on 22 December. It was reported earlier that the Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial venture had already minted Rs 113 crore at the box-office.

Film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the box office figures of MCA and Hello in the US market: