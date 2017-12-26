Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan says shooting for the film was 'extremely challenging'

Mumbai: Riding high on the success of his latest spy thriller film Tiger Zinda Hai, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has thanked his fans for showering love on the movie and said that shooting for the project was "extremely challenging".

"I thank my fans and audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. It was an extremely challenging shoot for the entire crew, given that we had to pull off some incredible action sequences, some times in the blistering heat and then in the freezing cold," Salman said in a statement.

"The love that the movie is getting right now only validates the efforts everyone put in to make a really good entertainer," he added.

Salman has also congratulated his co-star Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar. "I congratulate Katrina for her extraordinary performance and Ali for his vision and awesome direction to pull off Tiger Zinda Hai," he said.

Released on 22 December, Tiger Zinda Hai has minted Rs 151.47 crore in four days.

Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film is a sequel to the Kabir Khan-directed Ek Tha Tiger and marks the return of Salman and Katrina together on-screen after five years.