Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan film stands rock solid at box office, makes Rs 311 cr in three weeks

After gloriously entering the 300 crore club on the sixteenth day of its release, Tiger Zinda Hai broke multiple box office records. The film, which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles, turned out to be just the perfect chance for Khan to redeem himself, after his Tubelight failed to shine. The film is now its third week, and is still maintaining a steady run with Rs 311 crore in its kitty.

#TigerZindaHai continues its STEADY RUN... [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 311.88 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2018

Although 2017 saw many big ticket films falling flat at the box office, like Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal and A Gentleman, the Tiger franchise broke the dry spell, successfully. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film sees Salman and Katrina carrying out a high-stakes operation.

This latest feat makes Tiger Zinda Hai the fifth movie ever to cross the Rs 300 crore mark. It is also Salman Khan's third movie, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, to cross the prestigious Rs 300 crore mark. The other two movies in the list are Aamir Khan's PK and Dangal.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 13:30 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 13:30 PM