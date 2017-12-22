Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman, Katrina's chemistry and superb action sequences tie the film together

Salman Khan, undoubtedly, is the centrifugal force of the film, never losing a single opportunity to throw around his Hulk-like image and own the screen. It's his film totally, and he aces his part comfortably. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, in a rather straight-faced role, doesn't have much to do other than being a part of the proceedings. But it would be accurate to say she's not in the scheme of things; she does turn in a surprise in the 'Tera Noor' number, one of the best moments in the film.
So, the final verdict: Do we prefer Ek Tha Tiger, or Tiger Zinda Hai? Tough call, since both films have their own charm.
Overall, Tiger Zinda Hai shines because of its action sequences, chemistry between lead pair, and for being an entertaining film through and through.
But instead of the bubblegum romance of the first half of first part, we get to see the two love in times of chaos. The contrast serves as an interesting tool as it combines the love of their respective countries with their love for each other.
This brings home the message that love between agents/people always empowers the two countries rather than compromising with their patriotism
As far as the intimacy between the lead couple is concerned, Tiger Zinda Hai gives them enough scope to show their chemistry.
While the idea of peace and harmony in an action thriller may sound cliched, it has been conveyed not through high decibel dialogues but subtle man to man conversations between characters. This lends Tiger Zinda Hai a sense of intimacy as well.
The residual element of Ek Tha Tiger was how two nations at loggerheads unite either through love or hate. But this sequel gives yet another reason to unite which is peace and harmony.
Overall, Tiger Zinda Hai is similar to the second half of Ek Tha Tiger: it is dominated by action, action and more action.
Also, probably for the first time, Salman taking off his shirt is not a trope. We desperately want to give you more details, but no spoilers indeed.
Almost every supporting actors gets a scene, where they are given full scope to shine: whether it is the agents or the nurses.
A special mention to the antagonist who gets his Middle Eastern accent spot on and shows extreme restraint, which adds to his spine chilling performance.
As the film progresses, the action starts becoming stylised and the genre gradually turns into an action thriller from merely an action entertainer.
We have Katrina to thank for the superb action scenes she carries off with grace and conviction.
The background music, in some parts, borrows from Mashallah of Ek Tha Tiger — the Arabic drum roll of that song is peppered all over key action sequences to give them an air of freshness
Angad Bedi serves as a valuable addition but his role in the film has no back story. The back stories of other agents are not explored but only hinted at. It's clearly a Salman and Katrina show.
One niggling observation we had: Paresh Rawal tries too hard in Tiger Zinda Hai. It is easily not his best performance though it's a good role.
Compared to Ek Tha Tiger, the first half is much better and full of action just the way it should be
They also share some comic moments in the middle of intense action sequences but one can't wait to see the two pack punches and fire bullets from the same side. Now that will be something!
Salman and Katrina are pretty good in Tiger Zinda Hai so far. Since they have already established their romance in the first part, no time is wasted in getting to action.
Their ideological differences surface right before the interval where Tiger wants Zoya to maintain distance from her job of an ISI agent but she puts her foot down for the sake of cleansing the image of Pakistan in the world.
A new track is introduced when Katrina is also sent on a mission to save 15 additional nurses held hostage with the 25 Indian nurses. She makes a cool entry riding a Swift and dodging bazookah bullets. Then, after a heated argument and a rather hilarious resolution, ISI and R&AW decide to unite as one and fight against their common enemy — terrorism.
Nevertheless, the pace, background music and good Vfx make the action sequences gripping.
The action soon starts getting stylised, but surprisingly, despite roping in an experienced Hollywood action director, the focus is more on drama and not so much on the choreography of action.
The film then dives into the mission and Salman, along with his team comprising the likes of Angad Bedi and Kumud Mishra, enter Iraq as labourers at oil factories.
Paresh Rawal, as an influential omnipresent guy, is also present at the site. He brings to the table what he is best at but one misses the menacing, villainous shades he effortlessly carried in his 1990s films.
Salman and Katrina look amazing together but we can't wait for them to get to kicking some butt!
Tiger Zinda Hai comfortablly oscillates between light and tense moments managing to grip the audience.
But the light moments soon give way to the central narrative as RAW, led by Girish Karnad, traces Salman and asks him to head the rescue mission of the 25 nurses in Iraq. Sh*t is about to hit the roof, guys!
Up next, Salman tunes into an Indian radio station to dedicate Atif Aslam's irresistibly hummable Dil Diya Gallan to Katrina. The Punjabi song may initially not go well with the locales of the snow clad Alps but his textured voice and Salman-Katrina's chemistry make the song work like a wonder.
After Katrina's entry shot, in yet another action scene (in a grocery store because she is busy shopping tindas for dinner), the narrative heads to softer moments.
While VFX and action choreography make the wolf sequence real and believable, the stylised action of the Istanbul sequence remains glaringly missing.
While Hindi cinema has never seen this kind of chase sequence before (trust us!), one kind of misses the opening action sequence of Ek Tha Tiger, which was shot in Istanbul.
Salman's entry is marked by an action/chase sequence against a pack of wolves in Austrian Alps. And what an entry shot it is!
There is no trace of either Salman or Katrina in the first 15 minutes.
The narrative then jumps to times of peace with a group of nurses living and working in harmony. But soon, the hostility creeps in and a contingent of 25 Indian nurses is abducted by the ISE.
This in then followed by a familiar track of a journalist getting beheaded by the outfit and the leader of ISE narrating the Uncle Sam theory to the journalist before executing him.
Tiger Zinda Hai does not start where Ek Tha Tiger ended.
Instead, we are transported to Iraq where an American journalist is chased by an Islamic terror outfit ISE (no point for guessing that it is based on ISIS).
Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's next film, after the Eid release Tubelight. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films.
Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai.
Salman and Katrina have teamed up again for the sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.
"Salman and Katrina both have worked really hard. This time he (Salman) will be seen in a different body type, he is much leaner," Ali Abbas Zafar told PTI, adding, "The film requires a certain kind of action and it's challenging to do it. The action is contemporary and of international standard."
The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have roped-in stunt director Tom Struthers, known for his stellar work in Inception and The Dark Knight. The film's first installment revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger (Salman), who falls in love with Pakistani spy Zoya (Katrina) during an investigation. In the sequel, both Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as spies Tiger and Zoya.
The film was embroiled in a political controversy barely two days ahead of its scheduled December 22 release.
While the Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Sena (MNCS) has warned cinema owners against booking all shows for Tiger Zinda Hai and denying slots to two Marathi films, other parties like the Congress and the Shiv Sena also joined the controversy with their own party lines.
MNCS President Amey Khopkar told the media that the screening of the movie should not be at the cost of the Marathi films, Deva and Gachhi, which must be allotted suitable prime time slots.
With the massive Christmas and New Year weekends ahead of its release, Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to open to huge numbers at the box office.