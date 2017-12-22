Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman, Katrina's chemistry and superb action sequences tie the film together

Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's next film, after the Eid release Tubelight. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Salman and Katrina have teamed up again for the sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.

"Salman and Katrina both have worked really hard. This time he (Salman) will be seen in a different body type, he is much leaner," Ali Abbas Zafar told PTI, adding, "The film requires a certain kind of action and it's challenging to do it. The action is contemporary and of international standard."

The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have roped-in stunt director Tom Struthers, known for his stellar work in Inception and The Dark Knight. The film's first installment revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger (Salman), who falls in love with Pakistani spy Zoya (Katrina) during an investigation. In the sequel, both Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as spies Tiger and Zoya.

The film was embroiled in a political controversy barely two days ahead of its scheduled December 22 release.

While the Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Sena (MNCS) has warned cinema owners against booking all shows for Tiger Zinda Hai and denying slots to two Marathi films, other parties like the Congress and the Shiv Sena also joined the controversy with their own party lines.

MNCS President Amey Khopkar told the media that the screening of the movie should not be at the cost of the Marathi films, Deva and Gachhi, which must be allotted suitable prime time slots.

With the massive Christmas and New Year weekends ahead of its release, Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to open to huge numbers at the box office.

With inputs from agencies