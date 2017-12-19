Tiger Zinda Hai: MNS asks theatre owners to screen Deva instead of Salman Khan's film

After Sanjay Leela Bhanali's Padmavati, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai has also landed in hot waters. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has reportedly written to Mumbai’s theatre owners, asking them to reserve prime time shows for Marathi film Deva, instead of the Yash Raj Films production, reports The Quint.

Shalini Thackeray, MNS leader, in a statement released to ANI said although the Sena hasn't threatened anyone, they are still adamant on their demand for screen space for Deva, which also releases this Friday (22 December). She says the party is against Hindi films eating into the screen space of Marathi films. Therefore, the Murali Nallappa directorial, which stars Ankush Chaudhari, Tejaswini Pandit, Spruha Joshi and among others, must be given screen time, she demands.

The film might not release in Pakistan because it has failed to get clearance from the Pakistani Censor Board. According to reports, board thinks the film projects their country in a poor. Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit cinema screens on 22 December. It is a sequel of the 2012 Ek Tha Tiger.