Tiger Zinda Hai, Fukrey Returns, Firangi: With Padmavati postponed, here's what December has in store

Amidst relentless protests of banning the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmavati, the release date of the film has gone for a toss for an uncertain period of time. After the Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer (which was slated to release on 1 December) was postponed, the December release calendar looks quite different.

While initially, the beginning of the month was anchored by Deepika's Rs-190-crore period drama, the end had Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda hai to give 2017 a good wrap at the box office.

Now that Padmavati is nowhere in the December scene at the box office, Tiger Zinda hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar has inevitably become the centre of attraction and the biggest draw of the month. With a Christmas special release date slated for the film, Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to pull even more crowd as there will be a considerable vacuum created after Padmavati's withdrawal.

But looks like, the last month of 2017 has a number of shockers in the closet. A few reports have recently claimed that the CBFC might withhold the release date of Tiger Zinda Hai as well. The 68-day censor board diktat is being considered as a new headache for the filmmakers.

The first Friday of the month will now have Kapil Sharma's film Firangi. Firangi is a comedy film themed on pre-independence era. Firangi is expected to get a moderate draw keeping the fan following of Kapil Sharma in mind. It will clash with Tera Intezaar, starring Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan.

#TeraIntezaar release date shifted to 1 Dec 2017... Stars Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan... Poster: pic.twitter.com/rlrPzTzYg4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2017

1 Decemeber will also have a much talked about Hollywood flick based on The New York Times bestseller novel, titled Wonder, starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

However, with one big budget film taking back foot, a few other filmmakers are drawing advantages from it. Fukrey Returns and Monsoon Shootout, which earlier had different release dates, now have revised ones and will hit the big screens on 8 December.

The second installment of the Fukrey franchise has almost all the actors from the first part including Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal. The plot of the second part will stick to genre of action comedy just like the previous part.

After a long wait of four years, the Vijay Varma and Nawazudin Siddiqui starrer Monsoon Shootout is finally all set to release on 8 December. While earlier, the makers selected a slot alongside Tiger Zinda Hai, after the news of Padmavati's release being voluntarily withheld, producer Guneet Monga opted for the second Friday of the last month of the year for the due release.

“For almost a year, we were travelling across festivals with the film and then we wanted to wait and release the film when we felt the time was right. We had a successful release of Haraamkhor earlier this year and 2017 has proven to be a year when good content films were being accepted. So we feel now is the best time to release the film," he was quoted as saying by Koimoi.com.

Among all the Hollywood releases, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle will release release on 15 and 29 December respectively.

This is how the December chart of the major releases now looks like:

1 December — Firangi, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Wonder, Wonder Wheel