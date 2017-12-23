Tiger Zinda Hai: FIR lodged against Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty for hurting sentiments of Valmiki community

Right after Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's latest release Tiger Zinda Hai hit the screens yesterday on 22 December, there were reports of protests against Salman Khan and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra for hurting sentiments of Valmiki community.

The ire was directed at the cinema theatres in Jaipur screening Salman's film— Raj Mandir, Paras and Ankur — where members of the Valmiki community tore posters, burnt effigies and hurled slogans against the actor demanding an apology.

Now, it is reported a complaint has been filed against Salman and Shilpa at a police station in Andheri, Mumbai, reports The Hindustan Times. The complainant named Navin Lade, belonging to a certain political party called The Rojgar Aghari Republic Party of India alleged that both the actors "intentionally insulted and intimidated with intent to humiliate and abused" by using casteist comments on a TV show.

Mumbai: Complaint registered against Salman Khan & Shilpa Shetty Kundra for humiliating & insulting the entire community of scheduled caste by using the word 'Bhangi' in a TV show. — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

Earlier, there were reports that an FIR has been lodged against both the actors at Kotwali police station in Rajasthan’s Churu district, reports The Indian Express.

"An FIR has been lodged against Khan and Shetty under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of IPC,” says Barhat Rahul Manhardan, Superintendent of Police, Churu. Earlier, a complaint has reportedly been filed at Nahargarh police station as well, adds the Express report.

Both these actors have been accused of using the word 'bhangi' in a disrespectful context. Salman had allegedly used 'bhangi' referring to his style of dancing in films on one of his appearances in a reality show. Shilpa, during an interaction with the media said that she is always dressed like a 'bhangi' at home. "I look like a bhangi doing this step," said Salman in an old promotional video. Shilpa, when asked about her looks at home, said, "I look like a bhangi."

According to a report by ZeeNews, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has even sought reply within seven days from the I&B Ministry and Police Commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over the complaints lodged against bothKhan and Shetty.