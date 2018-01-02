You are here:

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer rakes in Rs 272 cr

FP Staff

Jan,02 2018 12:17 30 IST

While the year 2017 was rather gloomy in terms of major, big-budget films flickering at the box-office, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai was a much-needed relief for the Hindi film industry. After competing two successful weekends, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has made its way past the Rs 250 cr milestone and has minted Rs 272.79 crore as on 1 January, 2018.

Noted film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and posted the box-office figures of the Salman-Katrina starrer:

These figures of the film seem to prove that, after all, the prediction of many trade analysts suggesting the film would cross Rs 300 crore mark, might actually come true. Adarsh further tweeted comparing Salman's other films that have crossed triple century box-office figures:

Adarsh had previously posted when the film crossed Rs 250 cr mark:

Adarsh also mentioned the major commercial feats that the action-thriller achieved during the course of its money-spinning run at the box office.

Not only in India, but the Tiger fever has spread far wide across the global audience as well. Adarsh, through his tweet, informed that Tiger Zinda Hai is also nearing Rs 100 crore benchmark at the overseas' box office.

If Tiger Zinda Hai actually crosses the much-closer and much-awaited Rs 300 crore mark, it will be the only 2017 film (obviously apart from Baahubali 2 that has cemented its position at Rs 500 crore mark) to achieve that feat. Adarsh lists other films on the so-called '300 crore club':

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to the 2012 Kabir Khan directorial Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman and Katrina. The film has been produced by Yash Raj Films. This film also happens to be an important venture for both the actors after their much talked-about box office debacles this year —Tubelight and Jagga Jasoos respectively.

