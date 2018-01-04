Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer nears 300 cr mark

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger Zinda Hai is on a money-spinning roll ever since it released on 22 December. The film released with a bang and it has been only going stronger as the days pass.

Yesterday, the film passed the Rs 250 crore mark and ended up minting Rs 272 crore by the end of its 11th-day run. Now, as per the latest figures, the film is nearing Rs 300 crore mark with collections estimated at Rs 286.46 crore.

Taran Adarsh, film-trade analyst, took to Twitter and shared the latest collection report of Tiger Zinda Hai.

#TigerZindaHai is STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr. Total: ₹ 286.46 cr. India biz... #TZH biz affected on Wed in Maharashtra. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2018

Yesterday, he had posted:

First working day after a long holiday period [Christmas and New Year], yet #TigerZindaHai remains SUPER-STRONG on its second Tue... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr. Total: ₹ 280.62 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2018

Many trade pundits firmly believe, this film will cross the Rs 300 crore benchmark and bring the film business back on tracks. It is not an unknown fact that the last year, 2017, has been remarkably low for the industry with major (high-budget/ star-studded) films tanking at the box office.

Tiger Zinda Hai — sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 action-thriller Ek Tha Tiger — is helmed by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film details the adventurous life of cross-border spies-cum-lovers Tiger (played by Salman) and Zoya (played by Katrina) as they go on a high-risk rescue operation. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films.