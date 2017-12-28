You are here:

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer nears 200 cr mark

FP Staff

Dec,28 2017 18:32 42 IST

Salman Khan seems to have broken the jinx that was cast on the Hindi film industry throughout the year 2017. With Tiger Zinda Hai skyrocketing at the box-office, the year seems to come to a better close. Khan's Tubelight, which released earlier this year, bombed and left the distributors and the makers surprised. However, Tiger Zinda Hai seems to compensate for all the disappointment; the film's already nearing the Rs 200 crore mark, after six days of its release.

Film trade analyst and critic, Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter:

Khan's film had already crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark in a span of three days, post its release on 22 December. Adarsh had tweeted on 25 December:

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 Kabir Khan film Ek Tha Tiger and features Khan and Kaif in the role of spies from India and Pakistan respectively, who fall in love in the course of the film. The recent film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar which takes off from where the first installment had ended.

