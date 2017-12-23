Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer earns Rs 69.40 cr in two days

When it is said that there is an extraordinary connection between Salman Khan and his fans, it is after all not an exaggeration. So what if Tubelight didn't fare well at the box-office early this year, Khan's fans thronged to watch his latest offering, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial venture, Tiger Zinda Hai brings back cross-border lovers-cum-spies back in action. Khan and Katrina Kaif's film released worldwide yesterday on 22 December. Within the first two days of the release, the romance-action-drama has been able to mint Rs 69.40 crore.

It earned Rs 34.10 crore on its opening day and the collection rose marginally on Saturday as the film garnered Rs 35.30 crore on the second day. Going by the trend, trade pundits predict that Tiger Zinda Hai will become the quickest film to hit the Rs 100 crore mark on Sunday.

#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2… All set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Day 3]… Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: ₹ 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017

In Firstpost's review of the film, critic Anna MM Vetticad says, "Tiger Zinda Hai continues where Ek Tha Tiger left off. Zoya (Kaif) and Avinash (Khan) have quit their respective agencies and are now living in hiding along with their son Junior. Their calm life is interrupted when RAW seeks Tiger's help to free a bunch of Indian nurses who have been taken as hostages in Iraq." She further adds, "Tiger Zinda Hai is a slick production (though the background score's jarring resemblance to Don's music is distracting) and the fisticuffs in it are enjoyable. It also clearly means well in most political matters even though it feels the need to underline its messaging repeatedly and plays to the gallery in an India that is increasingly demanding chest-thumping proof of patriotism from all its citizens and is openly suspicious of minority communities." Also read: Tiger Zinda Hai is a garden-variety Salman Khan film elevated by Katrina Kaif and India-Pakistan bromance Earlier yesterday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the overseas collections of Tiger Zinda Hai:

#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand... AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position... Fri A$ 203,882 [₹ 1.01 cr]. NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position... Fri NZ$ 85,797 [₹ 38.54 lakhs].@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017