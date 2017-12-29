You are here:

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan film grosses Rs 206 cr, dethrones Golmaal Again

FP Staff

Dec,29 2017 14:59 55 IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has finally crossed the 200-crore mark at the box office. According to latest figures, the action drama has raked in a whopping Rs 206.04 crore in India.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai. YouTube

But the team has multiple reasons to celebrate, as they have dethroned Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again (Rs 205.67 crore) as the second highest grosses of 2017. The Ali Abbaz Zafar directorial has also outdone itself, raking in more than the first installment, Ek Tha Tiger, in just the first week of its release.

The film saw a stunning growth at the box office consistently. Khan also got extremely lucky with the release window, which fell near Christmas and his 52nd birthday. The YRF production also had an individual release, which boosted its chances to flourish. The audiences, too, had multiple reasons to watch the film. As per trade analysts, the film could possibly eye Rs 300 crore, which doesn't seem to be unattainable at this point.

