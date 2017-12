Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman, Katrina starrer crosses 100 cr mark on opening weekend

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai has outshined its competitors at the box office by entering the 100-crore club in just three days after release. The spy-thriller has made Rs 113 crore on the third day, which marks the end of the opening weekend, reports Indian Express. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has managed to surpass Sultan's collections, too, according to the same report.

Khan and Kaif's chemistry has also worked its magic in North America. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.

#TigerZindaHai is SUPER-STRONG in North America [USA + Canada]… USA:

Fri $ 443,868

Sat $ 522,292

Total: $ 966,160 CANADA:

Fri $ 95,852

Sat $ 123,900

Total: $ 219,752 NORTH AMERICA total: $ 1,185,912 [₹ 7.59 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017

Down south, Nani's Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) has also managed to shake things up with its worldwide collections being pegged at Rs 27 crore by Indian Express. 2017 has proven to be really lucky for Nani as his previous releases — Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori, had also done well. It is doing especially well in the USA.

Telugu film #MiddleClassAbbayi #MCA continues its STEADY RUN in USA... Wed + Thu $ 423,272 Fri $ 109,580 Sat $ 110,556 Total: $ 643,408 [₹ 4.12 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017

Overseas, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has claimed victory at the box-office, minting $745.4 million globally, as per a DNA report. Its collections are expected to shoot up today (25 December) because of Christmas. The film is already the top grossing movie of 2017 in Denmark and Sweden. It is also the third highest grossing film in North America, after Beauty and the Beast and Wonder Woman, which made $504 million $412 million respectively.