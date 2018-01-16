Tiger Zinda Hai, 1921, Agnyaathavaasi box-office collection: Pawan Kalyan film enters $2 mn club

A bevy of movies released last week as several films with vastly diverse topics went head-to-head at the box-office. The Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi saw a 10 January release while Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi, Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz and Zareen Khan starrer 1921 all saw a 12 January release.

Starring Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh, Boman Irani and Anu Emmanuel, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Agnyaathavaasi has collected over $2 million at the USA box-office, making it Kalyan's first movie to enter the $2 million club.

#PSPK scores his 1st $2 Million Movie at the #US Box office..#Agnyaathavaasi has joined the US$ 2 Million Club as of Monday - Jan 15th..@latelugu Release in #USA pic.twitter.com/2NuR2FONxI — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2018

In the first five days, the film has reportedly grossed approximately Rs 52 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rs 10.25 crore in Karnataka and Rs 5.25 crore in other parts of the world according to an IBT report.

According to a Times of India report. The Akshat Verma directorial Kaalakaandi has reportedly grossed Rs 3.4 crore at the box-office since its release. Kaalakaandi boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Shehnaz Treasury and Amyra Dastur. Anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed Mukkabaaz is slightly ahead of Saif's dark comedy having grossed a total of Rs 4.85 crore at the Indian box-office according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.71 cr, Mon 81 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2018

The movie stars Vineet Kumar Singh as Shravan, Zoya Hussain as Sunaina, Kishan as Sanjay Kumar and Jimmy Shergill as Bhagwan Das Mishra.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, 1921 starring Karran Kundra and Zareen Khan is a horror film and it continues to lead the Indian box-office collections from this weekend's releases. Adarsh tweeted that the film has made a total of Rs 8.07 crore.

#1921Movie Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 2.09 cr, Sun 2.80 cr, Mon 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 8.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2018

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai however, has stood the test of time, garnering a lifetime business of Rs 327.07 crore at the Indian box-office according to Adarsh, making it Salman's highest grosser till date.

#TigerZindaHai [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr, Sat 2.12 cr, Sun 3.27 cr, Mon 1.36 cr. Total: ₹ 327.07 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2018

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 17:30 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 17:30 PM