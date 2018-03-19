Tiger Shroff jumps off 120 ft deep cliff for introductory shot in Baaghi 2 without a body double

Doing stunts without a body double is not something all our Bollywood stars would usually opt for (apart from Akshay Kumar), but the few who do, definitely deserve a round of applause. It is being reported that Tiger Shroff jumped off a 120 ft deep cliff without a body double for his upcoming film Baaghi 2.

During an early schedule of the shoot in Thailand, the actor jumped off a cliff to shoot an action sequence where he will be seen falling through the trees and landing on the ground. This is a reportedly one of his introduction shots from Baaghi 2.

While sharing his experience Tiger said that the jump was difficult but what seemed more difficult was navigating his way through the trees. However, the actor also added that he was confident enough to shoot the sequence.

The sequence was shot in Krabi in Thailand. The team shared that the first sequence was designed and thought out in a way that it would create the highest impact on the viewers' minds. When the shot was being planned, Tiger is said to have asked to volunteer for it but his wish only left the director Ahmed Khan worried and apprehensive.

While speaking about this further, Khan said that he was worried if Tiger gets a single cut on his face it may ruin his whole career. He was also dissatisfied with the body double's stunt. Khan told Midday, ""When the body double performed the stunt, I was dissatisfied with it. Tiger, on the other hand, was so calm. After the scene, he had badly bruised his back, thighs and elbows."

In Baaghi 2, Shroff will be seen romancing MS Dhoni: The Untold Story fame Disha Patani. The film is slated to release on 30 March.

Published Date: Mar 19, 2018 14:02 PM | Updated Date: Mar 19, 2018 14:02 PM