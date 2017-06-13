Thugs of Hindostan: Co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima catch a movie together

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for upcoming highly anticipated project Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Malta, took some time off from work to go out for a movie here with his co-stars.

"A Sunday and stepped out with my co-stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie... walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre," Amitabh posted on Twitter on 11 June.

T 2452 - A Sunday and stepped out with my co stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie .. walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre ! YO pic.twitter.com/hVfqVWrIgB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2017

Earlier, this month, Mr Bachchan had posted about his travel itinerary on his official blog and wrote, "in the early hours of Mumbai morning, a stepping on to the vehicle of air transport for distant land .. to begin the shooting of Thugs of Hindostan in Malta."

In another blog explaining the schedule, he said, "Over the waters of the Arabian Sea and on to the sand coloured land of Doha, where we pick up some gasoline for the onward journey. And then on to Malta, flying over Saudi Arabia, over Cairo in Egypt, turning right on to the Mediterranean and driving in the skies straight to the island of Malta."

He had also taken to Twitter to share some images of the same:

T 2444 - Up and away to Malta for the 1st schedule of TOH .. Thugs of Hindostan .. Glory be .. !! pic.twitter.com/DEx4jHuLq5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 3, 2017

In a report by Indian Express, Aamir Khan expressed his happiness and excitement to be working opposite the megastar. He said, "I am most excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It is a dream come true. I’ve always been his huge fan.”

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will also feature Katrina Kaif. Acharya had previously paired with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in Yash Raj Film's Dhoom 3 (2013). He is an established dialogue writer in the industry and has dialogues of films like Guru (2007) , Raavan (2010) and Dhoom 1 (2004), Dhoom 2 (2006) and Dhoom 3 (2013) to his credit.

"The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons. An international crew has been hard at work creating these elaborate ships in Malta. Most of the portions filmed on board these ships involve high octane action," Acharya said in a statement, as reported by PTI.