Thondan movie review: Samuthirakani in an old fashioned, preachy film

Samuthirakani’s Thondan is an old fashioned, loud and preachy film laced with comedy. It is a typical Samuthirakani spoon-feeding exercise meant for mass, tier 2 and tier 3 markets in rural Tamil Nadu (does the market still exist?).

The writer, director and actor who started his career doing steamy soaps, know how to extract the viewer’s sympathy using minimal sets. His last release as director and hero, Appa, which was made on a shoe string budget, was a super hit that recovered three times its investment.

Thondan follows the Appa format where messages are nailed into the narration in an over preachy manner, which allows Samuthirakani to get maximum claps.

Mahavishnu (Samuthirakani) is an upright and honest person who believes in non-violence and follows the philosophy of Gandhi and Abdul Kalam. He lives in a small town after leaving the military and taking up the job of an ambulance driver, as he lost his mother when the emergency service could not reach her on time. Vishnu gets a kick out of saving people in distress and has reputation for saving every life his ambulance has picked up.

He is able to influence people and change an alcoholic (Vikranth) who was having a one-sided affair with his sister. Another woman (Sunayana) is madly in love with him and walks around like a ghost in his colony, till he marries her. But the do–gooder soon earns the wrath of the local minister’s son (Namo Narayanan), for being too righteous.

This leads to the flash point as the Gandhian takes on scum politicians and their support system, in his own way.

Samuthirakani says that the people themselves are to be blamed for the corrupt system and politicians. He liberally helps himself to all social issues and political happenings in Tamil Nadu like women safety, farmer’s issue, caste wars and even IT raids on the corrupt politicians.

In a particular scene our hero gives a 10 minute sermon to a politician who tries to take advantage. He points out the importance and significance of Jallikattu, and lists out the hundreds of breeds of cows that have disappeared in the state.

The writer, director, actor wants to milk sympathy out of every scene, and conduct a moral science class. Technically there is nothing much to 'review' — camera and music is just functional. The only silver lining is the comedy of Soori and Thambi Ramaiah; both the characters look real and don’t preach.