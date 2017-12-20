Tholi Prema teaser: Varun Tej, Raashi Khanna's film seems like a layered new age love story

The first glimpse of Tholi Prema, starring Varun Tej and Raashi Khanna, is here and Tej plays a hopeless romantic in this upcoming Telugu love story.

Tej is heard emphasizing to the audience about how the first girl you ever fell in love can never be forgotten. Tholi Prema, on the looks of it, and as the title suggests, is about Tej embarking on the journey of finding his first love.

The actor is seen taking a walk in what seems like a tough phase in life and the quest for love, accompanied by an extremely intense background score by Thaman S. This same score also gives us a glimpse of how the title track of this drama sounds.

Nothing except this monologue and the 'first love' theme is revealed in the latest teaser and we are yet to figure out if Tej is referring to Khanna as the love of his life or not.

The actor is seen in a rather rugged look in the backdrop of the United Kingdom in Tholi Prema and has grabbed quite a few eyeballs for this intriguing-looking love story. Tej's last outing, Fidaa, was a Shekhar Kammula love drama along with Sai Pallavi.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Tholi Prema also stars Suhasini Maniratnam, Priyadarshi and Vidyullekha Raman among others.

Tholi Prema will hit screens on 9 February, 2018 and fans are now eager to watch the makers unveil the other side of this love story. Interestingly Tholi Prema has also been compared to Pawan Kalyan's National Award winning film, Tholi Prema (1998).

Will Tej live up to uncle Kalyan's magic? We need to wait and watch the millennial love story.