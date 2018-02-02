Thimiru Pudichavan first look: Vijay Antony plays cop in director Ganesha's film

Actor-composer Vijay Antony will don khaki for the first time in his upcoming action drama Thimiru Pudichavan, which was officially announced on Thursday with a poster. The movie will be helmed by Ganesha, who made his directorial debut with the Srikanth-starrer Nambiar, which sank without a trace at the box office when it released in 2016. Ganesha is an erstwhile associate of directors SS Rajamouli and Vikraman.

Thimiru Pudichavan will be produced by Antony's home banner Vijay Antony Film Corporation. The shooting for the film, which has Antony play the role of a police officer, will begin from 7 February. Richard M Nathan has been signed to handle the film's cinematography. Besides the lead role, Antony will also share the credits for the music composer. The lead heroine and supporting cast of the film are yet to be finalized by the makers.

Antony, who has had a so-so year at the box office in 2017, has just wrapped up the shooting of Kaali directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi of Vanakkam Chennai-fame. The film, which marks Kiruthiga's sophomore project, will see Antony essay multiple roles. Anjali, Sunaina, Amritha and Shilpa Manjunath play the lead heroines in the film which is also bankrolled by Vijay Antony Film Corporation. Antony has started working on the movie's background score now.

Kaali is currently in the post-production phase and is confirmed to hit screens on 30 March alongside Vishal's action thriller Irumbu Thirai. Sources say Keerthy Suresh's Savitri biopic Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati in Telugu) is also scheduled for a 29 March release.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 10:38 AM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 10:46 AM