Theory of Everything stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne to reunite for Amazon’s The Aeronauts

The Oscar winning Eddie Redmayne and fellow co-star Felicity Jones are in talks to reunite after The Theory of Everything for Amazon’s action adventure The Aeronauts as reported by Variety.

The project is based on the true story of the 19th century hot air balloonists, pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher, who pioneered journeying to the highest reaches of atmosphere. It is being produced and directed by Tom Harper of Peaky Blinders, and War & Peace fame, while Jack Thorne who is known for writing the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has written the script. The project is set to shoot in the spring of 2018 in London as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Jones will play the balloon pilot Amelia, and Redmayne as the scientist James, together will chronicle the 1862 journey to discover the secrets of the heavens on a hot air balloon. In the process they fly higher than anyone ever had and make breathtaking discoveries, but when they reach the highest reaches of the atmosphere the journey becomes an epic fight for survival.

While Eddie Redmayne has been essaying the lead role in J.K Rowling’s 5 pictures Harry Potter prequel franchise Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2, Felicity Jones has been busy with the biopic On the Basis of Sex about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is also known for her role in the Star Wars film Rogue One.