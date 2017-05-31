Theatres across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to remain closed as a mark of respect for D.N. Rao

Hyderabad: Cinema theatres in both Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will remain shut on Wednesday as a mark of respect to veteran director Dasari Narayana Rao, who died here on Tuesday night.

Theatre owners in both the state decided to keep the theatres closed as a mark of respect for D.N. Rao.

Shooting of film and other activity in Telugu film industry will also come to a halt on Wednesday, announced the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.

Rao breathes his last at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He was 75.

His death plunged the industry into a gloom. Eminent film personalities were rushing to his residence in Jubliee Hills here to pay their last respects.