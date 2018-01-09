You are here:

The Weeknd cuts ties with H&M after racist hoodie ad, says he's 'deeply offended'

AP

Jan,09 2018 18:38 11 IST

New York: Singer The Weeknd said on Monday that he will no longer work with H&M after the clothing company posted an ad of a black child in a sweatshirt with the words "Coolest monkey in the jungle" on the front.

Many people criticized the image on social media, calling it racist. H&M removed the image Monday and apologized to anyone it "may have offended."

The Weeknd says he won't work with H&M after racist advert

The Weeknd says he won't work with H&M after racist advert

The Weeknd, who has a clothing line at the retailer, said on Twitter that he was "shocked and embarrassed" by the photo.

"I'm deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore," he wrote.

Representatives for The Weeknd confirmed the singer would end ties with the company.

In a statement, H&M said, "We completely understand and agree with his reaction to the image."

The Swedish low-cost fashion brand added that it would "continue the discussion" with The Weeknd and his team.

"We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken," H&M said.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 18:38 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 18:38 PM

tags: ##InStyle #Fashion #H&M #Racism #The Weeknd

also see

Anamika Khanna to close Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 Summer Resort edition

Anamika Khanna to close Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 Summer Resort edition

Golden Globes 2018: The best dressed women wore their scars as beautifully as their clothes

Golden Globes 2018: The best dressed women wore their scars as beautifully as their clothes

Coachella music festival: Beyoncé, Eminem, The Weeknd to headline the event

Coachella music festival: Beyoncé, Eminem, The Weeknd to headline the event