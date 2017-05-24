The Voice Season 12 won by Chris Blue; Miley Cyrus performs at finale

The 12th season of The Voice has come to an end, and it has been won by pop and R&B singer Chris Blue who hails from Knoxville, Tennessee. 'Wrecking Ball' singer Miley Cyrus also performed at the finale.

He was the final contestant chosen in the blind auditions. Blue has given his coach 'Empire State of Mind' singer Alicia Keys her first win on the show.

It was a close competition with respect to the votes, and Blake Shelton's team members Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden. The only member of Adam Levine's team who made it to the finale, Jesse Larson, won the fourth position.

Speaking about his experience on The Voice, Chris Blue said, "And when you think you're not good enough, someone, somewhere does. Winning the show for Stephanie, my fiancée, would mean I didn't give up on her," as quoted by Rolling Stone. He sang R.E.M's 'Everybody Hurts' with singer Usher earlier in the show.

Miley Cyrus, who was also a participant of The Voice, made a comeback to the show with her performance of 'Malibu', which she dedicated to Ariana Grande and the people of Manchester affected by the recent terrorist attack. She will be one of the coaches for the upcoming 13th season of the show.

This season of The Voice focused heavily on country music, with many contestants singing songs belonging to this genre. This year's coaches were Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton.