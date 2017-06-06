The Vampire Diaries: Milap Zaveri to helm desi version of TV show with Shiv Pandit in lead

American supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries is coming to Indian television in a desi avatar. The Hindi version of the series is going to be directed by Bollywood director and screenwriter Milap Zaveri with Shiv Pandit in the lead role, according to DNA.

Zaveri, who is best known for films like Heyy Baby, Mastizaade and Grand Masti, will mark his TV directorial debut with the new show. Zaveri has worked on the script of the TV series 24 starring Anil Kapoor, in the past.

The original TV series is based on Elena Gilbert and her encounters with brothers Stefan Salvatore and Damon Salvatore, who are vampires. What follows is an enthralling saga of love, deceit and mystery.

The Indian version will also follow the same story-line involving heavy dosages of werewolves, vampires and rebirth.

The makers plan to indianise the show a bit, making it more conservative to suit the taste of Indian audiences. Since paranormal powers are the highlight of the show, the makers are going to go all out with VFX, as per pinkvilla.com.

Indian television has more or less experimented with supernatural sagas revolving around vampires. Ekta Kapoor's 2010 show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani was also based on the Twilight saga and was received well by the audience. Apart from this, MTV Fanaah starring Karan Kundra was also based around stories of love between werewolves and vampires.