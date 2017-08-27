The Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper passes away at 74

Tobe Hooper, best known for his work in the horror film genre, passed away at the age of 74.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner, Hooper, who helmed classics such as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, died on Saturday in Sherman Oaks, California, reported Variety.

The circumstances of his death were not known.

Hooper made his directorial debut in 1969 with a low-budget film, Eggshells.

He rose to prominence after his 1974 fantasy thriller The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which featured Marilyn Burns, Paul A Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow and Gunnar Hansen.

Hooper also co-wrote the movie alongside producer Kim Henkel. The Texas... is regarded as one of the best and most influential horror films in the history of cinema.

Hooper also directed the 1986 sequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, which took on a more comedic approach.

The 1982 Poltergeist, written and produced by Steven Spielberg, also became a classic. The story revolved around a family coping with a house haunted by unruly ghosts. It starred JoBeth Williams and Craig T Nelson.

After that, Hooper directed two movies for Cannon Films, Lifeforce and Invaders from Mars, a remake of the 1953 alien movie.

He continued working in television and film throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Tobe's other more recent works included Toolbox Murders, Mortuary and two episodes of Masters of Horror.

He is survived by two sons.