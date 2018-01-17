The Test Case trailer: Nimrat Kaur plays an army captain in the upcoming ALTBalaji web series

Nimrat Kaur plays Captain Shikha Sharma in The Test Case directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Vinay Waikul.

In the show, Shikha Sharma is the only woman to be enrolled in the Special Forces Training Centre. Her dream is to become the first female commandant of the force, but it turns out to be more difficult than she ever thought it could be. She meets her peers and seniors — all of whom are male — who mock her and call her "military barbie".

The environment at the camp is hostile, and she needs to prove herself worthy of being at there. We see her struggle to fight through military obstacle courses in an attempt to prove that women, too, can be an invaluable asset to the army. As the trailer reveals, something goes horribly wrong with Shikha while training to fight the enemy across the border. Things then take an interesting turn as military secrets starts getting leaked, and Shikha comes under the scanner.

Nimrat brings forward a strong female character in the Ekta Kapoor produced show with dialogues such as, “this is my story sir, and there is only one hero in this story, and that’s me.”

The Test Case, also stars Akshay Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev and Sumit Suri, and will be available on the streaming platform ALTBalaji from 26 January.

You can watch the trailer here.



