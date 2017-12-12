The Stage 3: Zoe, Siddhant, Urgen and Arish make it to the finale

The Stage 3 returned to our television screens in what can be termed as an epic showdown, as the artists battled it out to make it to the finale and take home the winner's trophy.

The theme for the Saturday episode was Judges' Choice. Siddhant was voted the top artist of the week for the third week in a row, making him the first contestant to make it to the semi-finals of the show. Urgen was the lowest ranked artist of the week and was subsequently thrown into the Battle of the Bench (the last of the season) against Shaurya. Owing to audience voting, Jalandhar Massive were saved as they made their way into the semi-finals alongside Siddhant, Zoe and Arish.

After a truly emotional battle, the judges voted to eliminate Shaurya from the show. A teary goodbye followed as Shaurya made his way out of the show.

Monica Dogra debuted her latest single 'Spell' on this episode of The Stage and as she broke into a beautiful ballad, everyone was left speechless.

Siddhant's was the first performance of the night as he sang the song 'Unsteady' by X Ambassadors, chosen for him by the judges. A truly genuine, honest and heartfelt performance followed, which mostly received praise from the judges, however Vishal Dadlani was quick to point out that in the finale week, it's about "bringing your A-game every single time". Up next was Urgen who was given Radiohead's 'High and Dry'. He received glowing praise from all the judges and was confident about finding a spot in the finals.

Zoe came on the stage next as she sang 'Wicked Games'. At the stage in the competition where no verdicts were being given, Zoe blew away all four of the judges' minds and got all of them to press the Go for Gold buzzer, giving her a direct entry into the finale of The Stage 3, making her the first finalist of the show.

Arish was up next as he was given Charlie Puth's 'Attention' by the judges. Receiving mixed reviews from the judges — with Dogra and Ehsaan Noorani appreciating the performance, Devraj Sanyal disliking it and Dadlani saying "let's see what happens", Arish headed back to the Artist Hangout. Jalandar Massive were up next as they sang 'Weather With You' by Crowded House. The group of four ended the song to a standing ovation by all the judges, along with a crying Noorani.

After a heated debate, the judges picked 3 of the finalists — Zoe, Urgen and Siddhant. After a tally of the judges score, Jalandar Massive and Arish were tied and a 'sing-off' was commissioned.

While Jalandar Massive sang 'Viva Forever' by the Spice Girls, Arish took to the stage with Adele's 'All I Ask'. The judges chose Arish and Jalandhar Massive was eliminated.

The four finalists of season three of The Stage were Arish, Siddhant, Urgen and Zoe.