The Stage 3: Shaurya receives season's third Power Pin; Raghu Dixit visits as guest judge

The Stage 3 returned for yet another magical night filled with the rhythm highs and lows as the theme of this week was 'Mixtape'.

The artists sang a mash-up of two songs as they tried to get the highest praises (and votes) from judges and audience alike. There was also a live band that accompanied all the artists' performances this week.

Siddhant was voted the number one artist of the week after audience votes were tallied — swiftly taking him away from the dreaded Battle of the Bench, straight into the safety of the Artist Hangout.

Once again the audience votes turned everything on its head as Shaurya, one of the five artists that was safely sitting in the Artist Hangout, was thrown into an unexpected Battle of the Bench against Diyatom. This was the first time that Shaurya found himself in the bottom two. Incidentally, it was the pairing of Shaurya and Diyatom during the showdown week that got them through to the Top 12. In a heated battle where Diyatom sang 'Take It To The Limit' by The Eagles and Shaurya sang 'Love Me Tender' by Elvis Presley; the judges took the hard call of eliminating Diyatom and sending him home, reducing the Top 9 to the Top 8.

The special guest for this week was Raghu Dixit. The host Shibani Dandekar also announced that the coming week would witness a double elimination. Siddhant was the first artist to take the stage as he sang a mash up of 'Celebration' by Kool And The Gang and 'Highway To Hell' by AC/DC. He headed back to safety after receiving 4 green lights from all four of the judges (Vishal Dadlani, Monica Dogra, Ehsaan Noorani, Devraj Sanyal). Next up was Zoe as she melodiously crooned Adele's 'Someone Like You' and One Republic's 'Secrets'. She made her way to the bench with two reds from Dadlani and Sanyal.

Nisa took to the stage next as she performed a mash up between 'Earned It' by The Weeknd and 'If I Ain't Got You' by Alicia Keys. Nisa headed back to the Artist Hangout having received four greens from all four of the judges. Urgen was next up on The Stage as he belted out Bruno Mars' 'Uptown Funk' and Michael Jackson's 'Wanna Be Starting Something'. Urgen received four red lights from the judges. However he got the chance to perform with Dogra and Dadlani as both of them made their way to the stage and performed with Urgen in an unforgettable moment. Arish came on to perform next as he sang a mash up between 'Am I Wrong' by Nico & Vinz and 'Shut Up And Dance' by Walk The Moon. Dogra and Noorani were seen rocking out and felt compelled to give Arish two gold mid-performance. The close of his performance saw standing ovations by three of the judges. Sanyal added to Arish's kitty of golds. Dadlani rounded it off with a green light for Arish as he headed back to safety.

Raghu Dixit gave a beautiful performance next as he sang his original composition 'I Still Love You' and wowed everyone with the Indian classical fusion that he is famous for.

Shaurya came on next as he performed 'Believer' and 'Human'. Receiving a standing ovation from all the judges, swiftly followed by a gold from both Dadlani and Sanyal. Soon thereafter, Noorani and Dogra followed suit with two more golds and thus, we found the third winner of the Power Pin in Shaurya. Next up came Chochung as she sang Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' mashed up with Landy Antebellum's 'Need You Now'. Dogra and Dadlani gave Chochung a green, however Noorani and Sanyal's red sent her to the bench. Jalandhar Massive were up next and they too headed to the safety of the bench having received four greens.