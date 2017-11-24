The Stage 3: Eliminated contestant Diyatom on his most memorable performance, future plans

Diyatom Deb was the eliminated contestant on this week's episode of The Stage 3 after he went head-to-head in a Battle of the Bench against Shaurya. Shaurya was one of the five artists who was in the artist hangout. However, low audience voting tore him away from the safe zone and pit him against Diyatom. Incidentally, this was the pairing that collaborated during the Showdown week and it was their performance together which gave them both the push to make it into the Top 12 of the show.

Firstpost had an exclusive chat with Diyatom after his elimination and he talked to us about his greatest inspirations, the factors that motivated him to go on, his takeaways from the four judges Monica Dogra, Vishal Dadlani, Ehsaan Noorani and Devraj Sanyal his journey and more.

How was your journey on The Stage?

It all started when a friend of mine, Jacob, told me about the auditions in Delhi. A few weeks after the auditions I got a call that I was selected in the top 50. I was so thrilled. Now that it has ended, I feel that it was such a roller-coaster ride. It started of really well and kind of fell apart towards the end. But to be in the top nine contestants of The Stage 3 means the world to me. The journey was intense and required a lot of hard work. With a participant leaving each week, it gets a bit sad. On stage, they kind of become your family and it's hard to see anyone go. However, the exposure and feedback I have received has been overwhelming. I am more than happy to have made it so far.

What was the one thing that kept you going on the show? A person, some thing or some piece of advice?

The thing I realised while I stayed here in Mumbai was that people from my home town really started to get behind me and support me. I never even dreamt of receiving so much support from Shillong or any other part of Meghalaya. That was the thing that really got me going. My wife and family members are the biggest reason for me to do well. Without them, reaching the Top Nine would not have been possible. Also, the atmosphere on The Stage really urges you to do well.

What are your takeaways from all the judges? What did you learn from them?

The best part of The Stage was to meet the four judges and Shibani (Dandekar). Each of them gave me so much feedback and advice to improve my singing and performance in general. Monica really helped me express myself in the songs. She really helped all of us in internalising the songs. The masterclass she did with us was really helpful. Ehsaan and Vishal taught me how to use more dynamics in my singing. These feedbacks are really valuable and I only hope to get better with their advise.

Your most memorable performance and why?

For me, my most memorable performance was 'Dancing in the Dark' by Bruce Springsteen. I was so happy when I got that song. It's always a huge challenge to sing Boss's song. It's really important to give your own spin on it. I think I was quite happy after the performance. The graphics guys had a picture of him behind me when I sang. I thought that was pretty cool.

What are your future plans?

There are many future plans. I have multiple projects lined up in Delhi right now. I'm a part of a Blues/Rock band in Delhi called Big Bang Blues. We'd just finished our five city tour before I got selected to be on The Stage. Now that I'm back, we've started jamming again. The idea is to write more original songs. Apart from this, I'm working with a friend on a studio project called A Passing Glimpse. The work on the EP is ongoing and the release date will be sometime early next year. An album with Big Bang Blues is also on the charts.