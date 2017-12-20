You are here:

The SpongeBob Movie's release date pushed from 2019 to 2020 by Paramount Pictures

Los Angeles: Production banner Paramount Pictures has postponed the release date of the third SpongeBob SquarePants movie from 2019 to 31 July, 2020.

The animated project, now titled The SpongeBob Movie, was announced in 2015 with Paul Tibbitt returning to direct and a voice cast including Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke and Carolyn Lawrence, reports variety.com.

Paramount also announced on Tuesday that it has moved back Johnny Knoxville's theme park comedy Action Park from 23 March to 11 May.

Tim Kirkby directed the film, which has been made from a script by John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky and Knoxville, in which Knoxville and his friends have designed and will operate a theme park.