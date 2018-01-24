The Shape of Water, Get Out, Blade Runner 2049's Oscar nominations show recognition of genre films in Hollywood

Hollywood is changing. Case in point – a missing James Franco from this year’s Oscar nominations after there were allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor. Another change that seems to have been brought about by the Academy is the recognition of several genre movies in its nominations.

The nominations are led by a fantasy genre film, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, which has bagged 13 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Female), Best Supporting Actor (Male), Best Supporting Actor (Female), Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Costume and Best Production Design.

The film is being seen as a worthy follow up by the Pan’s Labyrinth director. “I’ve always seen monsters as very spiritual figures for me, very metaphorical. They sort of embody concepts for me. (But) I don’t know what I do. People say, ‘You’re a horror filmmaker, fantasy’ — no, I love fables," said del Toro according a Variety report.

Another movie traversing the horror genre is Jordan Peele's horror–satire Get Out. The movie is the first for an African-American director to earn $100 million on his debut, and Get Out is now the top-billed choice for Best Picture at the Oscar's this year. The last time a horror film received such a nomination was 26 years ago with The Silence of the Lambs.

Hugh Jackman's superhero send-off film Logan has received a milestone nomination as the first superhero genre film nominated for writing. Science fiction too has made an impact on the Academy's selections with Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 raking up 5 nominations. The film which is a sequel to Ridley Scott’s genre defining, cult classic Blade Runner, missed out on Best Picture and Best Director nominations, but is a leading favourite for Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography. This will be the 14th nomination for the movie’s veteran cinematographer Roger Deakins.

