The Rolling Stones frontman, legendary rockstar Mick Jagger makes a surprise visit to India

The Rolling Stones founder and vocalist Mick Jagger is in India and the veteran rockstar says he is enjoying the "vibrant sights and sounds" of the country.

The 74-year-old singer-songwriter announced his visit on Instagram.

"Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!" wrote Jagger alongside his photograph.

The 'Dancing in the street' hitmaker can be seen wearing a black suit with shades and standing in the premises of Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan.

The purpose and duration of Jagger's visit are yet to be known.

The band behind a string of hits including '(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction', 'Honky Tonk Women', 'Paint it Black', 'Gimme Shelter' and 'Angie', The Rolling Stones started out on July 12, 1962 at the Marquee Club in London’s Oxford Street. They are credited with being one of the most influential bands in rock and roll, releasing 30 studio albums.

Jagger and The Rolling Stones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 14:56 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 14:56 PM