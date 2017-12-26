The Post starring Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep earns opening of $495,000 in limited release

Steven Spielberg’s newsroom legal drama The Post has made an impressive debut, as expected from a director of his stature, in its limited release at nine sites, raking in a solid $495,000 as reported by Variety.

The film is projected to bring in another $215,000 on Christmas and an estimated $720,000 over the first four days for Fox in the domestic market. The Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep starrer had a limited release on 22 December, playing at three Los Angeles locations, three in New York City and three in the Washington DC before it goes in for a wide release on 12 January, 2018, as reported by Variety.

The film has received rave reviews and is a strong contender for the award season, boasting of six Golden Globe nominations to begin with. The Post brings together two powerhouse actors, Streep and Hanks, for the first time.

The film is based on the Washington Post's role in exposing the classified Pentagon Papers in 1971, which provided previously undisclosed details over the involvement of the US government in the Vietnam War, and the legal battle that ensued between the government against the press.

Hanks plays the editor Ben Bradlee and Streep is in the role of the publisher Katherine Graham. The rest of the cast includes Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods.

The film’s release is the seventh best average per screen opening in 2017. Call me By Your Name scored the best average for a three-day limited release opening this year, as reported by Variety.