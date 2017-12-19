The Office likely to return to NBC after success of Will & Grace, Roseanne revival

The successful return of Will & Grace and Roseanne has left NBC bosses gearing for revivals of more hit TV shows. Not so long ago, Deadline had reported NBC’s revival wishlist, which included The Office as one its top desires.

The wait might be getting over with news trickling in that The Office will make a comeback, as reported by Variety. The series will look at the everyday absurdities of old and new characters at a paper selling company, even as Steve Carell, the original lead of the successful show who played the regional manager Michael Scott for seven of the nine year run of the original series, will not be coming back, as reported by Fox News.

Although NBC has declined to confirm a reboot, network president Bob Greenblatt had hinted the possibility of this revival when he had relaunched Will & Grace, as reported by TV Line. “We often talk about The Office. I’ve talked to Greg [Daniels] four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘Maybe someday, but not now’. There is certainly an open invitation, but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it,” he said.

The Office, based on a successful British show of the same name, had run from 2005 to 2013 with executive producer Greg Daniels helming the show. It starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Craig Robinson, Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak amongst others, and had won 5 Emmys out of a whopping 42 nominations.