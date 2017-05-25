The Mummy: Universal Pictures unveils new clips and two IMAX posters of the reboot

Ever since the teaser of The Mummy has been released, there has been a lot of buzz about the Tom Cruise-starrer.

Now the filmmakers have released a clip and two magnificent IMAX posters. The clip is an extension of a sequence showed in the last trailer that was out in April this year.

That time Sofia Boutella threw Tom Cruise across a forest. Watch this exclusive #TheMummy clip. pic.twitter.com/VZX6vchpXq — #TheMummy (@themummy) May 23, 2017

In this, we see Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) in a deserted forest, where he is accompanied with Jenny Hasley (Annabelle Wallis). They land up there after a bumpy ride through the rough terrains of a creepy-looking forest, after having been attacked by horrible dead bodies.

The truck they were travelling in has rolled and toppled numerous times. During all the attack-tumbling-falling, Morton is thrown out of the truck. After the fall, he comes into his conscious self and rushes to check if Hasley is fine.

Soon after, the evil and powerful mummy princess Ahmanet is seen approaching Morton from within the mist. Morton, like the hero he is, takes a log of forest wood and charges at her (with Hasley cheering for him) only to be thrown across the forest like a broken twig.

The two IMAX posters also seem to up the ante with Nick Morton (Cruise) hanging (literally and figuratively) under the evil shadow of Ahmanet.

The Mummy stars Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Anabelle Wallis and Russel Crowe. The film is slated to release on 9 June, 2017.