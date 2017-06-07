The Mummy star Sofia Boutella will join the cast of HBO's Fahrenheit 451

Sofia Boutella, who will be soon playing the titular role in the Tom Cruise starrer The Mummy, is also going to star in the highly anticipated HBO film Fahrenheit 451, according to theHollywood Reporter.

While it was earlier reported that Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Fantastic Four) and Michael Shannon (Man of Steel) are starring in the adaptation of the Ray Bradbury classic, Sofia Boutella will essay the female lead.

Bradbury's 1953 novel is set in a dystopian future where books are outlawed and those that are discovered are burned by 'firemen.'

The title, 'Fahrenheit 451' is a reference to the temperature at which paper catches fire, and burns. Michael B Jordan will be playing the lead role of Montag, a young fireman who questions his place in the world, and Shannon will play Beatty, his mentor but also possibly a dangerous enemy.

Boutella is said to be playing Clarisse, an informant caught between the feud that builds up between Montag and Beatty.

Renowned French new-wave director François Truffaut had helmed a 1966 version of the film, which had critics divided on the brilliance of their opinion of Truffaut's interpretation of the classic.

Boutella's past work includes her role as the assassin Gazelle in Kingsman: The Secret Service, the alien Jaylah in Star Trek Beyond.

Boutella will be seen next playing the role of Delphine in Charlize Theron's action thriller Atomic Blonde.