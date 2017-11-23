You are here:

The Little Drummer Girl: True Blood actor Alexander Skarsgard joins cast of AMC, BBC series

Los Angeles: Actor Alexander Skarsgard has joined the cast of drama series The Little Drummer Girl.

The six-part series is based on the spy novel by the same name from author John le Carre, and actor Florence Pugh is already on board to play one of the lead characters, reported Deadline.

Pugh stars as young actress Charlie who finds herself involved with a stranger while holidaying in Greece in the 1970s. She ends up embroiled in a high-stakes plot with the man called Becker (Skarsgard), who turns out to be an Israeli intelligence officer.

The project will be developed by The Ink Factory, BBC One and AMC, which also developed The Night Manager series, based on Carre's another novel. Park Chan-Wook will direct the series with Amanda Coe penning the script.

Shooting for the project is expected to start next year.