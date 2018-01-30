You are here:

The Kingkiller Chronicle: Sam Raimi to direct adaptation of bestselling fantasy series

PTI

Jan,30 2018 17:43 19 IST

Los Angeles: Sam Raimi is in talks with Lionsgate to direct the upcoming adaptation of Pat Rothfuss' New York Times bestseller The Kingkiller Chronicle.

Covers of the first two The Kingkiller Chronicle books: The Name of the Wind and The Wise Man's Fear

In 2016, Lionsgate tapped Hamilton star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to serve as creative producer and musical mastermind of the feature film and TV series adaptations of The Kingkiller Chronicle, along with Rothfuss.

The film's script is being penned by Lindsey Beer.

The series is centered on the wizard Kvothe, who survives a tragic childhood to become a notorious household name.

